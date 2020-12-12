Ryan Stevenson signs new contract extension with Hampshire

Hampshire [UK], December 12 (ANI): Ryan Stevenson has signed a new contract extension with Hamshire Cricket on Friday. The paceman has been awarded an extended deal which will see him remain at the Ageas Bowl until the end of 2021.

"In what has been such a different and tough year for so many people, I feel very fortunate to continue my journey at Hampshire in 2021. I'm looking forward to continue working hard on my game this winter and into next year, and hopefully, I can contribute as much as possible to help the team moving forward," the pacer said in a statement.

Right-arm seamer, Stevenson joined the club in 2015 after catching the eye of Director of Cricket, Giles White, at a minor counties match for Devon. He immediately impressed for the club's second XI before making his first-team debut in a crucial County Championship fixture against Durham that summer.



Stevenson continued to progress in 2016, making his List-A debut against Essex Eagles in the Royal London One Day Cup, until a significant back injury cut-short his second season and also reduced any involvement in the following 2017 campaign.

He bounced back excellently in 2018 though, contributing in excellent performances across 10 Vitality Blast fixtures and throughout the summer for Hampshire Second XI, before leading the attack which claimed the Second XI Championship title, including a five-wicket haul in the competition final, in 2019. He also made appearances in the Vitality Blast and County Championship that year, recording a career-best and maiden first-class fifty against Surrey.

In a truncated 2020 campaign, Stevenson featured prominently once again, providing a reliable option with the ball in two Bob Willis Trophy fixtures and nine Vitality Blast contests.

"Ryan is great around the group and is a valued member of our squad both on and off the field. He has real potential and we are looking forward to seeing this develop into match-winning contributions in the coming years," said White. (ANI)

