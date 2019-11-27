Ryan ten Doeschate joins NMB Giants as replacement for Farhaan Behardien

Johannesburg [South Africa], Nov 26 (ANI): Ryan ten Doeschate will join Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) Giants for the remaining Mzansi Super League (MSL) as a replacement for Farhaan Behardien, who has sustained an injury.

Behardien only played two matches for the Giants before being ruled out of the tournament.

Port Elizabeth-born Dutch-South African batsman, Ryan ten Doeschate, said it is an utter privilege to be playing to the Giants.

"I spent so much time watching cricket in the 1980s in Port Elizabeth. It's now an utter privilege that I get to play with a team that is doing so well in this tournament," MSL's official website quoted Doeschate as saying.

"I think it's going to be absolutely fantastic and I am really looking forward to it," he added.

Coach Eric Simons said Doeschate is a leader and bring 'significant experience' to the side.

"Ryan brings with him significant experience, calmness and he's a leader," Simons said. (ANI)

