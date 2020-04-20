S Badrinath picks 2010 match between CSK, KXIP as his favourite IPL memory

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Former India batsman Subramaniam Badrinath has picked the 2010 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab as his favourite memory in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 2010 match between CSK and KXIP was played at Dharmsala and it was a must-win game for Chennai for making it to the semi-finals.

Badrinath posted a video on his Instagram to reveal his favourite IPL memory.

"My favourite IPL memory has to be the 2010 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab at Dharamsala, it was a must-win game for CSK to go on to the semi-finals, the game holds a lot of importance and weightage in my career and in CSK's career. We went on to clinch our first IPL title in 2010," Badrinath said in the video.



In the match, Chennai opted to bowl first and Punjab went on to register 192/3 in the allotted twenty overs.

For Punjab, Shaun Marsh played an unbeaten knock of 88.

In the match, Chennai found itself at 89/3 in the 10th over and it was then that skipper MS Dhoni walked out to the park and changed the complexion of the game.

He played a knock of 54 runs from just 29 balls to take Chennai over the line by six wickets.

In the match, Badrinath also played a knock of 53 runs from just 26 balls. The right-handed batsman revealed that before the day of the match, it was unlikely that he would be playing the gane, but the physio got him ready for the big clash.

"Punjab posted more than 190 runs and how MS finished the match in the end, it happens to be my favourite moment. The day before the game, I was down with an injury, I could hardly walk on the morning of the game, I went to the physio, he was very reassuring, he told me that I am going to play the match, I did not want to let my team down, but the physio did a very good job," Badrinath said.

In the IPL, Badrinath represented Chennai Super Kings till 2013.

CSK has won the IPL thrice (2010, 2011 and 2018) and all the titles have come under the leadership of MS Dhoni. (ANI)

