SA all-rounder Marizanne Kapp ruled out of Commonwealth Games 2022

Birmingham [UK], July 26 (ANI): South Africa have suffered a massive blow with the news that star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp will miss the upcoming Commonwealth Games tournament in Birmingham.

Kapp was recently touring England with the rest of her South Africa teammates but had to fly home early to attend to a family matter after her brother-in-law was involved in an accident that left him in intensive care.

The Proteas had hoped Kapp would return to the fray for the 10-day tournament at Edgbaston, but South Africa coach Hilton Moreeng put a line through the 32-year-old following his side's 38-run loss to England in the final match of their T20I series on Monday.



The news is better for skipper Sune Luus and veteran pacer Shabnim Ismail, with Moreeng indicating the pair will be fit to return to South Africa's side for their opening match at the Commonwealth Games against New Zealand on Saturday.

The duo sat out the final T20I match of the series against England in Derby on Monday, but Moreeng expects both players to feature against the White Ferns.

"It's a precaution from a medical (perspective) to make sure they are 100 per cent for that game and ready for the first game, so yes, they will be 100 per cent," Moreeng said in a statement.

"She's recovering very well, Sune, and she definitely will be able to bowl. Regarding Marizanne, she will be out of the Commonwealth (Games)," he added.

South Africa are yet to name a replacement for Kapp, although experienced batter Tazmin Brits remains in the mix after her eye-catching half-century against England. (ANI)

