SA should do anything to win upcoming Men's T20 World Cup: Jonty Rhodes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): Former Proteas cricketer Jonty Rhodes has said that South Africa should look to do anything to win the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup.

His remarks come as the Proteas look to bring AB de Villiers out of retirement for the upcoming tournament.

"I think it's interesting because it's a tough call. You want your best team to play, it's also tough on the guys who then miss out. You know AB is a very special player so then do you set a precedent for a guy like AB de Villiers if he is not playing for South Africa, I mean why are you selecting him," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Rhodes as saying.

"I suppose a lot of people watch how he performed at the IPL but just watching him in the Big Bash, he's such a class player; I'm a big fan of AB de Villiers. I'm just not sure of the precedent. If you want to win a T20 World Cup, you should do anything to win it," he added.

If AB de Villiers indeed gets selected in the Proteas lineup, it would mean the that one guy would indeed miss out on the chance of playing in the tournament.

"You are not breaking any rules, you are setting a slight precedent and you are going to be upsetting a few players who are going to miss out. But a team without AB de Villiers or a team with AB de Villiers... I'd love to see that guy play," Rhodes said.

"Although difficult to answer that because I'm not somebody who is missing out, I'm also not from the administration about setting this kind of precedent, so I don't have to make that call. It'll just be great to see AB de Villiers play at a World Cup again for us," he added.

Last year, giving the fans something to rejoice, de Villiers had revealed that he is considering to come out of retirement to play the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup.

"I would love to. I've been talking to 'Bouch' (new South Africa coach Mark Boucher), (new director of cricket) Graeme Smith and (captain) Faf (du Plessis) back home, we're all keen to make it happen," cricket.com.au had quoted De Villiers as saying.

"So I'm thinking of throwing my name in the hat and hoping that everything will work out," he added.

The 35-year-old had announced his retirement from international cricket on May 23, 2018.

However, he tried to stage a comeback in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 but was not able to reach an agreement with the management.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 will commence from October 18 and will conclude on November 15 in Australia. (ANI)

