SA skipper Keshav Maharaj feels Aiden Markram's bowling is underrated

Chester-Le-Street [UK], July 20 (ANI): After registering a thumping win against England in the first ODI, South Africa skipper Keshav Maharaj praised all-rounder Aiden Markram and called his bowling 'underrated'.

Rassie van der Dussen (134) and Anrich Nortje (4 wickets) did well for South Africa, helping the visitors hand England a 62-run defeat in the first ODI of the three-match series at Riverside Ground on Tuesday.

Aiden Markram starred both with the bat and ball, scoring 77 runs and picking two wickets in his entire four-over spell.



"The boys were clinical. Rassie set the tone with the bat and the rest followed. We didn't expect the heat wave in England at this time but we felt at home. He (Phehlukwayo) is doing much better, bit of concussion and a cut, I am sure he will recover. He underestimated the size of me (laughs)," said Keshav in a post-match presentation.

"Rassie set up the tempo of the innings and Aiden came in and continued that. His (Markram) bowling is underrated and happy he got his reward today. He (Nortje) stuck to his discipline and it was a matter of time before he got his reward," he added.

South Africa put up a massive 333/5 on the board in the first innings. A century from van der Dussen (134) and half-centuries from Janneman Malan (57) and Aiden Markram (77) helped Proteas post the intimidating total.

In the chase of 334, England had a great start but after losing their top order, they started losing wickets more regularly. Contributions from Jason Roy (43), Jonny Bairstow (63) and Joe Root (86) laid the foundation, but other batters could not carry forward the momentum. England was eventually bundled out for 271 runs, falling short by 62 runs. Nortje (4/53) ended the day as the best bowler for South Africa.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was playing his last ODI, did not get to end on a high as not only did his side lose the match, but he could not pick up any wicket and fell for just five runs. (ANI)

