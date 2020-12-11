SA-SL Test series to go ahead as planned, confirm CSA and SLC

Cape Town [South Africa], December 10 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday confirmed that the two-match Test series slated to begin from December 26 will go ahead as planned. The first Test will be played from December 26 in Centurion while the second match is scheduled to begin on January 3 in Johannesburg.

Earlier this week, the three-match ODI series between England and South Africa was postponed after some positive COVID-19 cases were reported.

According to a statement from CSA, an assessment was conducted by the SLC Medical Unit headed by Arjuna De Silva, who advised SLC to proceed with the series.



"Cricket South Africa appreciates the ongoing support from Sri Lanka Cricket under the leadership of Ashley de Silva, who has never wavered in its willingness to engage us in important and open discussions around our plans and the state of our readiness for the tour," said CSA acting CEO Kugandrie Govender in an official statement

"We are thankful that these discussions have allayed any trepidation around CSA's ability to successfully host home tours in these unpredicted times," he added.

The Sri Lanka men's team will leave for South Africa as scheduled but head coach Mickey Arthur, accompanied by a health specialist will travel with immediate effect to South Africa to further assess the situation and make necessary arrangements for the team's arrival.

After the conclusion of the South Africa tour, Sri Lanka will host England in a two-match Test series slated to begin from January 14. The England series against Sri Lanka was postponed in March this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the rearranged tour will now be held behind closed doors in Galle. The first Test will get underway on January 14 while the second Test will be played from January 22 to 26. (ANI)

