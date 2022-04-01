SA vs Ban, 1st Test: Half-centuries by Elgar, Bavuma give hosts upper hand (Stumps, Day 1)

Durban [South Africa], April 1 (ANI): Top knocks by Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma gave South Africa an upper hand against Bangladesh on Day 1 of the first Test. here at Kingmead, Durban.

At Stumps, South Africa's score read at 233/4, with Bavuma (53*) and Kyle Verreynne (27) currently standing unbeaten at the crease.

Put to bat first, the hosts had an amazing start as openers Elgar and Sarel Erwee stitched a long 100-run partnership. The duo finally broke when Khaled Ahmed dismissed Elgar for 67 runs, with the team's total at 113/1.



Erwee got bowled out by Mehidy Hasan for 41 runs. Keegan Petersen joined Bavuma and played a brief stint before getting run out by Hasan, with 146 runs on the board. Following Petersen's wicket, Ryan Rickelton came to the crease.

Rickelton scored 21 runs before getting caught by Mominul Haque on Ebadot Hossain's delivery. Later, Verreynne joined hands with Bavuma and the duo ensured that there was no further damage in their batting line-up, to end Day 1 at 233/4.

Brief scores: South Africa (Dean Elgar 67, Temba Bavuma 53*; Khaled Ahmed 1/49) vs Bangladesh. (ANI)

