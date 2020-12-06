SA vs Eng: 1st ODI cancelled again after positive COVID tests among hotel staff

Paarl [South Africa], December 6 (ANI): Minutes after the start of the first ODI between England and South Africa was delayed, ESPNcricinfo reported that the match was abandoned.

The already delayed first ODI was abandoned two days after it was postponed when a home team player tested positive for coronavirus.

"CSA and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have agreed to delay the start time for today's One-Day International match, which is due to take place in Paarl," CSA said in an official statement on Sunday



"The England players and management underwent an additional round of PCR tests on Saturday evening, after two members of the hotel staff testing positive for COVID-19," the cricket board further said.

"Whilst the ECB awaits ratification of those test results the decision has been taken to delay the start of today's ODI match," it added.

On Saturday, the ODI series against England was given a green signal after all the Proteas players who are part of the ODI squad were tested negative for the coronavirus.

However, on Sunday CSA had delayed the start of the first ODI but the game was eventually called off.

England had white-washed South Africa in the shortest format after registering a thumping nine-wicket win in the third T20I. (ANI)

