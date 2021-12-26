SA vs Ind, 1st Test: Kohli opts to bat, Rahane plays ahead of Iyer

Centurion [South Africa], December 26 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first in the first Test of the three-match series against South Africa here at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Sunday.

At the time of the toss, Kohli said: "We will bat first. Runs on the board playing away home has been our strength. The pitch tends to quicken up here on Day 2-3. Our success away from home started from the series we played here last time. A very challenging place to play."

"South African unit always strong and they know the conditions. The prep has been wonderful. Quite lucky to get the centre-wicket practice. Siraj, Shami, Bumrah, Ashwin and Thakur is the all-rounder," he added.



India has never won a Test series in South Africa and Kohli would look to create history on the Proteas turf.

India playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

South Africa playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi. (ANI)

