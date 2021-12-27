SA vs Ind, 1st Test: Rain washes out Day 2

Centurion [South Africa], December 27 (ANI): Day 2 of the ongoing first Test between India and South Africa got abandoned due to persistent rain on Monday here at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

The start of play was delayed due to continuous rain and day two had to be called off eventually without being a ball bowled.

"Unfortunately, due to the large volume of rain today at Centurion, play has been called off for the day," tweeted BCCI.



Virat Kohli's side had dominated Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against the Proteas here at the SuperSport Park with the visitors' score reading 272/3 at stumps.

KL Rahul (122*) and Ajinkya Rahane (40*) are unbeaten at the crease and India would be hoping for a strong show from the batters on Day 2.

Mayank Agarwal scored 60 runs and shared an opening stand of 117 runs with KL Rahul. Skipper Kohli was also looking good at the crease but he gave away his wicket to Lungi Ngidi after playing a 35-run knock.

"It is truly special, every hundred really takes something out of you and gives you joy. There are so many emotions you go through when you score a hundred. You bat for 6-7 hours, those are the kind of innings that stand out and as players, we really cherish these. This is what is expected out of me. Once I got off to a good start, I started enjoying my batting and I did not think too far ahead," Rahul told BCCI.TV.

"Preparation has been really good, all the batters that batted on Day 1 were really focused. I just try to stay in the moment when I am out there in the middle. I have surprised myself with how calm I have been, my focus has always been to stay in the moment and react to the ball that is bowled. Really happy that I could finish the day on a good note," said Rahul. (ANI)

