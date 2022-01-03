SA vs Ind, 2nd Test: Elgar, Petersen steady ship after hosts bowlers dominate Day 1

Johannesburg [South Africa], January 3 (ANI): South African bowlers dominated Day One of the second Test against India as the visitors were bowled out for 202 in the first innings on Monday.

At Stumps, South Africa scorecard read 35/1 with Dean Elgar (11*) and Keegan Petersen (14*) at the crease. It was an enthralling day of Test cricket as 11 wickets fell on Day One of the second Test.

After bundling India out for 202 in the first innings, South Africa got off to a bad start as they lost opening batter Aiden Markram in the fourth over.

Mohammed Shami trapped Markram in front of stumps to give India a breakthrough. But Elgar and Petersen ensured the hosts didn't suffer any more hiccups as South Africa ended the day with nine wickets in hand.



In the second session, South African pacers had tightened screws against the visitors to leave them tottering at 146 for 5 till Tea. The hosts' bowlers kept up the pressure as they dimissed KL Rahul and Hanuma Vihari post Tea.

Ravichandran Ashwin played a fighting knock of 46 runs in just 50 balls before India were bowled out for 202 in the first innings.

In the first session, a disciplined bowling performance from South Africa kept India at bay as the visitors lost three wickets in the morning.

Earlier in the day, the second Test match started with the biggest surprise when Rahul walked in for the toss instead of Virat Kohli as the Indian Test captain did not take the field due to upper back spasm.

Brief Scores: India 202/10 (KL Rahul 50, R Ashwin 46; Marco Jansen 4-31) vs South Africa 35/1 (Keegan Petersen 14, Mohammed Shami 1-15) (ANI)

