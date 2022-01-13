SA vs Ind, 3rd Test: Elgar, Petersen score briskly as hosts need 111 more runs to win (Stumps, Day 3)

Cape Town [South Africa], January 13 (ANI): Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen held their ground as South Africa gained full control against India on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test here at Newlands, Cape Town on Thursday.

At stumps, South Africa's score read 101/2 -- with the hosts still needing 111 runs to win. Petersen (48*) is currently unbeaten at the crease.

Needing 212 to win, South Africa openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar saw out seven overs, but the 23-run opening stand finally came to an end as Mohammed Shami got the better of Markram (16) in the eighth over.

Keegan Petersen joined Proteas skipper Elgar in the middle and the duo kept on moving the scoreboard along. Elgar was given out on the field off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin in the 21st over but the left-handed batter reviewed the call, and replays showed that the ball was going over the stumps, and hence the decision was overturned.

In the end, it seemed that Elgar and Petersen would ensure that South Africa does not lose more wickets before the close of play, however, Jasprit Bumrah ensured that it is not to be the case as he got the better of Elgar (30), reducing South Africa to 101/2.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten ton as India was bundled out for 198 in the second innings, setting South Africa a target of 212. For the Proteas, Marco Jansen returned with four wickets while Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi took three each.

As India got bundled out for 198, this became the very first instance of all 20 wickets of a side getting dismissed out caught in a Test match.

Brief Scores: India 223 and 198; South Africa 210 and 101/2 (Keegan Petersen 48*, Dean Elgar 30; Mohammad Shami 1-22). (ANI)