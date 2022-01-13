SA vs Ind, 3rd Test: Kohli, Pant revive innings as visitors extend lead to 143 (Lunch, Day 3)

Cape Town [South Africa], January 13 (ANI): Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant revived India's second innings after Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane lost their wickets cheaply in the morning session on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test here at Newlands, Cape Town on Thursday.

At the lunch break, India's score read 130/4 -- with the visitors leading by 143 runs. Pant (51*) and Kohli (28*) are currently unbeaten at the crease. Both Kohli and Pant have extended their fifth-wicket partnership to 72 runs.

Resuming Day 3 at 57/2, India was given a body blow in the very first over as Cheteshwar Pujara (9) was sent back to the pavilion by Marco Jansen. Keegan Petersen pulled off a stunner of a catch at leg-slip and Pujara was sent packing, bringing Ajinkya Rahane to the middle.



In the next over bowled by Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane (1) was dismissed and India was reduced to 58/4, with the visitors' lead being just 71. Rabada bowled a snorter of a ball which caught Rahane's gloves and Dean Elgar took a rebound catch.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant joined Kohli in the middle and the duo saw out the spells of Rabada and Jansen. Kohli took on the anchor role, while Pant dispatched the loose balls for boundaries. In the end, both batters ensured that India does not lose any more wickets before the lunch interval.

Brief Scores: India 223 and 130/4 (Rishabh Pant 51*, Virat Kohli 28*; Marco Jansen 2-25); South Africa 210. (ANI)

