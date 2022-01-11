SA vs Ind, 3rd Test: Visitors win toss, opt to bat

Cape Town [South Africa], January 11 (ANI): India Test skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday won the toss and elected to bat first in the third and final Test against South Africa here at Newlands Cricket Ground in Capetown.

With South Africa winning the second Test at Johannesburg, the three-match series against India is nicely poised and there is everything to play for in the decider.

Kohli and Umesh Yadav have come in for Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Siraj while South Africa are unchanged.



Speaking at the toss, Kohli said, "You cannot control what's above your head. Runs on this venue have always worked out well at this venue. I am fit and fine. I come in for Vihari. Siraj missed out because of a niggle and Umesh comes in for him. Umesh has been very potent with the ball recently, very handy in the field and with the bat as well.

"It was a tough decision to choose between the two. We are expected to win every Test we play overseas and that fourth innings chase from South Africa was a special one from them. It is a beautiful stadium and we are very excited," he added.

Kohli who had missed the second Test due to back spasms has made his return for the decider and this will be his 99th match in the longest format. Skipper Kohli will look to hit form and end his two-year century drought in a crucial game.

India Playing XI: Virat Kohli (C) KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi (ANI)

