SA vs Ind: CSA clarifies hospitality attendance to Test matches

Johannesburg [South Africa], January 6 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday noted the confusion concerning the allocation of hospitality tickets for the ongoing South Africa and India series.

Consequently, and noting the need to clarify this situation, CSA emphasised that the decision not to sell tickets for the series was due to the necessity not to compromise the bio-secure environment the teams are playing under.

"However, CSA is still contractually obligated to issue hospitality tickets to its commercial partners and guests travelling with Team India. Therefore, attendance of matches by commercial partners is a contractual commercial deliverable, in pursuance of partner obligations. No hospitality tickets are being sold nor available for sale," stated an official release.





"CSA regrets that cricket fans are presently not able to attend matches, owing to the restrictions that have been occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and very specific conditions of a bio-secure environment," it added.

CSA also said that is hopeful that soon fans will be able to attend live matches and enjoy their sport of choice.

The start of Day 4 of the ongoing second Test between India and South Africa was delayed due to rain on Thursday here at Wanderers, Johannesburg.

South Africa need 122 runs to win the second Test. If India manages to take eight wickets then the side will win the Test series. (ANI)

