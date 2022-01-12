SA vs Ind: Game is in balance, feels Kagiso Rabada

Cape Town [South Africa], January 12 (ANI): South African pacer Kagiso Rabada feels that hosts' batters will need to grind it out to win the series-deciding third Test here at Newlands, Cape Town.

SA speedster celebrated his 50th Test with a four-wicket haul as Virat Kohli's fighting knock of 79 helped India post 223 on day one of the third Test. Kohli led the fightback for India with a gritty 79 after the other batters fell prey to the South African bowling after India opted to bat.

"There is no greater teacher than experience," said Kagiso Rabada after the end of Day two's play. Talking about the game, he said: "The game is in the balance. We would have liked to win the toss. We did well to restrict India to 223, we need to bat well."



"I think our biggest strength is that we're just relentless and resilient and that forced us to learn quickly. You're always going to learn when you're playing opposition. So I think that holds us in good stead for the future," pacer added.

Talking about the conditions, he said: "There's still a quite a bit in that wicket. We don't have any control over the conditions. It looks a perfect Test wicket where batters have to grind. I think it's not going to change much tomorrow."

About his contest with Virat Kohli, the pacer said, "I was trying to swing the ball away, not bowl at his pads. Credit to him, he batted very well. He 'left' well too."

About left-arm quick Marco Jansen, Rabada said, "He has a burning desire to play, he's a tough character... that's the first thing you look for in a player. He has the X-factor, he has natural talent, he can win games for you."

At stumps on Day 1, South Africa's score read 17/1 with the hosts still trailing by 206 runs. Aiden Markram (8*) and Keshav Maharaj (6*) are currently unbeaten at the crease for the hosts. Jasprit Bumrah took Dean Elgar's wicket before the close of play. (ANI)

