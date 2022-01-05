SA vs Ind: Rabada leads hosts fightback after Pujara-Rahane show (Lunch, Day 3)

Johannesburg [South Africa], January 5 (ANI): Kagiso Rabada picked three wickets to help South Africa come back in the second Test against India in the first session of Day Three here on Wednesday.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane had steadied the ship for India with their respective fifties but Rabada removed both batters to lead South Africa's fight back on Wednesday morning.

India went to Lunch on Day Three at 188/6 with a lead of 161 runs after Lungi Ngidi removed R Ashwin just at the cusp of the break.

Resuming Day Three, Pujara and Rahane added 70 more runs to the overnight tally before Kagiso Rabada got the breakthrough for South Africa.

Rabada got Rahane out caught behind for 58 before trapping Pujara in front of the stumps. The right-handed bowler didn't stop here and went onto dismiss Rishabh Pant as India lost the third wicket on Wednesday.



On Tuesday, Pujara and Rahane had extended India's lead to 58 runs in the second innings.

At Stumps on Day Two, India's scorecard had read 85/2 with Pujara (35*) and Rahane (11*) on the crease.

India in the second innings got off to a bad start as stand-in skipper KL Rahul was dismissed in the seventh over. India's problem further increased when Mayank Agarwal offered no shot and was given LBW out in the 12th over.

Pujara and Rahane on Tuesday then made sure that India doesn't suffer any more hiccups as the visitors ended the day at 85/2 with a lead of 58 runs.

Brief Scores: India 202/10 and 188/6(Cheteshwar Pujara 53, Rahane 58; Kagiso Rabada 3-54) vs South Africa 229/10 (Keegan Petersen 62, Temba Bavuma 51; Shardul Thakur 7/61) (ANI)

