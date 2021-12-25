SA vs Ind, Test: Need everyone's contribution to win, not just Virat or Pujara's, says Dravid

Centurion [South Africa], December 25 (ANI): Indian men's cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid on Saturday said that every player's contribution to the team will be needed to win the Test series against South Africa.

The Indian team will lock horns against South Africa in the 'Boxing Day Test match as the three-match Test series kick starts in Centurion.

"One of the things that we talk with the group about is that these kinds of series are won by great teamwork, where everyone needs to play their part. You can't just rely on Kohli or Pujara or one-two person," said Rahul Dravid during a virtual press conference today.

"If you want to be successful, then you need contributions from everyone. Hopefully, let's see everything comes together and we get to see some amazing performances," he added.

Regarding the team's Playing XI, Dravid said that he doesn't want to reveal his side to the opposition before the main day.

"In terms of our Playing XI, I think we are very clear within our group of what kind of team it is going to be leading into the Boxing Day Test match but from the batting perspective, I would like to see what the opposition is scoring and what their team is and what they are playing. We don't see the need to inform our opposition about our Playing XI and we will be doing that tomorrow morning at the toss," said Rahul Dravid.

The Test series between India and South Africa will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. The updated schedule is as follows: First Test will take place from December 26-30 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion; Second Test will take place from January 3-7, 2022, at the Wanderers, Johannesburg; Third Test will take place from January 11-15, 2022, at the Newlands, Cape Town. (ANI)