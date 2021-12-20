SA vs Ind: Visitors undergo 'intense nets session' ahead of first Test

Centurion [South Africa], December 20 (ANI): The Virat Kohli-led Indian squad is leaving no stone unturned to gear up for the first Test against South Africa which gets underway from December 26.

South Africa and India will lock horns in the three-match Test series before the two sides meet in the limited-overs format. The Test series begins on December 26.

Team India had an intense nets session at SuperSport Park which is likely to be the "bowlers' delight".

"I would say it is bowlers' delight. There is grass on the wicket and so much bounce," said Batter Shreyas Iyer in a video posted by BCCI.



Team India head coach Rahul Dravid supervised the training session along with the assistant coaches.

"The next three days are going to be really important in terms of our preparation for the first Test match. Just quality practice and good intensity," said Dravid.

The Indian Test squad arrived in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday and began preparation for South Africa two days after their arrival.

Rohit Sharma will be missing the upcoming Test series after the hamstring injury and Priyank Panchal was named as the replacement.

Meanwhile, the All-India Senior selection committee on Saturday named KL Rahul as vice-captain for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. (ANI)

