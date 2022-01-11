SA vs India, 3rd Test: Kohli-Pujara steady ship after shaky start (Lunch, Day-1)

Cape Town [South Africa], January 11 (ANI): Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara's unbeaten 42-run stand steadied the ship for the visitors after a shaky start as the hosts dismissed both the openers early.

Virat Kohli won the toss and despite a bit of overcast conditions, chose to bat first. Opener Mayank Agarwal got a life at his personal score of zero as South African pacer Kagiso Rabada got the outside edge but Keegan Petersen dropped a tough chance at third slip. The duo from there on batted steadily to put on 31 runs for the opening wicket.

Protea bowlers kept on persisting as Duanne Olivier bowled three maidens and along with pacer Kagiso Rabada bowled 24 balls in a row. The pressure finally got in as Rahul edged the ball to wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne for 12 off pacer Olivier. In the next over, Mayank Agarwal was dismissed by Rabada and caught in the second slip by Aiden Markram for 15. Agarwal's wicket meant skipper Virat Kohli's arrival and Rabada welcomed him with a bouncer on the very first ball.



The Indian Test skipper batted patiently along with Cheteshwar Pujara negotiating three maiden overs. Kohli opened his account with a cover drive after facing 15 dot balls. Pujara and Kohli took India's total beyond the 50-run mark. The duo ensured that there was no further damage as the visitors scored 75 for 2 at lunch on day-1.

Team India made two changes in the playing eleven as Virat Kohli replaced Hanuma Vihari while Umesh Yadav came in for injured Mohammed Siraj.

Brief Scores: India 75/2 (Cheteshwar Pujara 26*, Virat Kohli 15*; Duanne Olivier 1/14, Kagiso Rabada 1/30 ) vs South Africa (ANI)

