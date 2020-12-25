SA vs SL: Proteas squad to make anti-racism gesture before start of Boxing Day Test

Centurion [South Africa], December 25 (ANI): The South Africa Test squad will make an anti-racism gesture when they lock horns with Sri Lanka in the first Test on Saturday.

Proteas coach and former wicket-keeper batsman Mark Boucher confirmed that the South Africa team has decided to voice their support for inclusion after the interim board had issued a statement of concern over the team not taking a knee to show support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

"We've had a lot of discussions since we've come into the bubble about this, especially after what the board statement was and the guys have come up with a meaningful gesture. That's something the players will share with everyone before match day," ESPNcricinfo quoted Boucher as saying.

In November, ahead of the England series, South African players didn't take a knee for the BLM movement, however, the Proteas squad wore a black armband to show solidarity with the fight against gender-based violence and in memory of the victims of COVID-19.

South Africa's cricket governing body was disappointed that the side didn't join other international teams such as New Zealand, West Indies, and England in their anti-racism stand.



"We appreciate the board isn't looking to compel the team into doing anything one way or the other and that they are happy to allow the team to go through their process and come up with something meaningful to them," said Boucher.

"We are happy to engage further with them and what they would like to discuss at a more appropriate time," he added.

Earlier this year, 31 former and current Proteas cricketers had signed a letter showcasing their support towards the Black Lives Matter campaign and pacer Lungi Ngidi.

Following this, Cricket South Africa (CSA), its board of directors and executive committee had reaffirmed their support towards the BLM movement, and its relevance in South Africa.

The first Test between Sri Lanka and South Africa will be played from December 26 in Centurion while the second match is scheduled to begin on January 3 in Johannesburg. (ANI)

