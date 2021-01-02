SA vs SL: Raynard van Tonder ruled out of second Test

Johannesburg [South Africa], January 2 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Saturday confirmed that Raynard van Tonder has been released from the Proteas Test squad due to a fractured finger on the left hand.

The injury took place during the team's practice session on Friday and as a result, he will be missing the second Test against Sri Lanka, set to begin on Sunday at Wanderers in Johannesburg.

"He will return to his franchise for rehabilitation and no replacement will be named for the second and final Test match against Sri Lanka beginning tomorrow," said CSA in an official release.



South Africa is 1-0 up in the two-match series after defeating Sri Lanka by an innings and 45 runs in the first Test.

Proteas Test squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Sarel Erwee, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla.

The second and final Test of the series will be played at Wanderers Stadium from Sunday. (ANI)

