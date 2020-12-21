SA vs SL: Test captaincy not a long-term thing for me, says de Kock

Centurion [South Africa], December 21 (ANI): Newly-appointed Test skipper, Quinton de Kock on Monday said that him being the captain of South Africa in the longest format would not be a long-term thing and he will be in the leadership role until someone else puts his hand up.

South Africa is slated to face Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, set to begin on Saturday. The first Test would be played at Centurion and de Kock would be seen leading the side for the very first time in Test cricket.

"When they (the selectors) told me the situation that we were in, I understood where they were coming from. Obviously, I didn't accept it immediately. I did think about it and I understood, it's just for now. For this season. It's not a long-term thing. It's just till when we get someone who really puts up their hand, they will take over. The guys are looking for a long-term leadership role. I won't be doing that. There does seem a lot on my plate but I am quite happy to do it for now," ESPNCricinfo quoted De Kock as saying.



The Proteas are slated to play seven Tests in the coming months -- two against Sri Lanka, two in Pakistan, and three against Australia. De Kock has also clarified that he will keep wickets despite the presence of Kyle Verreynne in the squad.

"I am going to keep wicket. I wasn't going to keep in the ODIs against England. We were going to give someone else a chance and now that I am looking after the Test team, we are looking at ways to get a lot of things off my shoulders. But in Test cricket, I need to be there as a keeper," said de Kock.

"We've got a young team. We need our younger guys to come through and learn fast so we can have a structured team. That's what I would hope for this season -- for the new guys to come in and start scoring runs and putting up their hands," he added.

Last week, Cricket South Africa (CSA) had included three more players to the Proteas squad ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka. This forms part of the organisation's plan to integrate more players at the conclusion of the latest round of the CSA 4-Day Cup. Former South Africa under-19 captain Raynard van Tonder, Lutho Sipamla, and Dwaine Pretorius were the ones to be added to the team.

Proteas Test squad against Sri Lanka: Quinton de Kock (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Temba Bavuma (Imperial Lions), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), Faf du Plessis (Momentum Multiply Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Dean Elgar (Momentum Multiply Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Sarel Erwee (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Wiaan Mulder (Imperial Lions), Keegan Petersen (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Kyle Verreynne (Six-Gun Grill Cape Cobras), Migael Pretorius (VKB Knights), Dwaine Pretorius (Imperial Lions), Lutho Sipamla (Imperial Lions), Raynard van Tonder (VKB Knights). (ANI)

