SA20 surpassed all expectations: Board chair Pholetsi Moseki

Cape Town [South Africa], February 20 (ANI): SA20 Board Chair Pholesti Moseki has hailed the successful inaugural season of the competition, which he says has surpassed all expectations. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape were crowned the inaugural Champions at a sold-out Wanderers on Februrary 12, capping off a month of entertaining cricket, packed stadiums and unparalleled excitement for domestic cricket.

SA20 Board Chair and Cricket South Africa Chief Executive, Moseki said: "The inaugural SA20 League got off to a thunderous start, surpassing all our expectations. Much as we worked hard and were intentional in positioning the SA20 as the best League outside of India globally, were thrilled to see the uptake of this first season."

"From the first toss, fans flocked and packed our stadiums in numbers never seen in any of our domestic tournaments for a long time. Tickets were sold out in most matches, including the final. This confirmed to us that there is appetite and hunger for this format of cricket. It was also a humbling and gratifying realization that this product is what our fans have been yearning for, " added Pholesti Moseki.



The success of the opening season has seen a fresh injection of appeal to the domestic pipeline, giving players a global platform to showcase their skills and aspiring players an opportunity to strive for.

"The electrifying excitement brought about by the SA20 will spill over to create an enduring vibe in other formats of the game domestically. It is one of the abiding legacies that the League will leave behind. It is heartening that our local players had the opportunity to showcase their latent at a global stage occasioned by the tournament," said Pholesti Moseki.

The 33 matches played across six of South Africa's premier cricket stadiums galvanized the cricket-loving public to foster new fan bases for each of the six new franchises. From the sea of blue and gold of Newlands' faithful in Cape Town, the pink party from Paarl Royals' supporters, the jovial Orange Army in Gqeberha, Durban's super fans, the passion from the people of the Capital and the yellow whistles in Joburg, the six franchise have already built a steady allegiance which will only grow and flourish come season two. (ANI)

