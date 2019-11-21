Sachin congratulates Chitharesh Natesan on becoming first Indian to lift Mr Universe title

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 : Former India legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday congratulated Chitharesh Natesan on becoming the first Indian to win the Mr Universe title.

In his tweet, Tendulkar also extended his wishes to the Indian team which came at the second spot in the 11th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship (WBPF) in team category which was held in South Korea recently.

"Amazing to see Indians conquer new sporting disciplines! Congrats to our bodybuilders who came 2nd in the World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship 'Team Category' in S Korea. Kudos to Chitharesh Natesan on becoming the 1st Indian to win the Mr. Universe 2019 title. #Kerala," Tendulkar tweeted.



Natesan competed in the 90 KG category and had an insane diet consisting of 30-40 eggs and a kilo of chicken every single day.

