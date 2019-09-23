Sachin, cricket fraternity condole demise of Madhav Apte

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Former captains Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Kaif and several other players condoled the demise of former cricketer Madhav Apte on Monday.

Apte died in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital this morning. He was 86 and would have turned 87 on October 5.

Tendulkar wrote on Twitter, "Have fond memories of Madhav Apte Sir. I got to play against him at Shivaji Park when I was 14. Still remember the time when he & Dungarpur Sir let me play for the CCI as a 15-year old. He always supported me & was a well wisher. May his Soul Rest In Peace."



Kaif recalled Apte as a great storyteller, who played cricket till the age of 71.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of Madhav Apte ji. Great story teller and played cricket till he was 71. My thoughts and prayers with his family," Kaif tweeted.



Former batsmen Wasim Jaffer and Vinod Kambli, both of whom played domestic cricket for Maharashtra, took to Twitter to express their grief on the demise of Apte.

"He had a test average touching 50 despite not getting enough opportunities. Played active cricket till he was 71. A legend of Mumbai and Indian cricket passed away today. You will be missed Madhav Apte sir. #MadhavApte #rip," Jaffer tweeted.



"At a loss of words, hearing about the passing away of Madhav Apte Sir. I knew him as a kid and looked up to him for advice. He always motivated me and pushed me to do well. Both me and my father had the privilege of playing cricket with him. May your soul Rest in Peace Sir!" Kambli tweeted.



"Former Cricketer Shri. Madhav Apte passes away this morning. Mumbai Cricket Association extend heartfelt condolences to the family," Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) tweeted.



In his seven Tests for India in 1952-53, Apte averaged 49.27, the highlight being a match-saving, unbeaten 163 against West Indies in Port of Spain.

In his 17-year long first-class career, from 1951-52 to 1967-68, he featured in 67 matches in which he amassed 3,336 runs with six centuries and 16 half-centuries.

He made his Test debut against Pakistan in November 1952 in Nagpur. (ANI)

