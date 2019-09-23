Former cricketer Madhav Apte (Photo/Wasim Jaffer Twitter)
Former cricketer Madhav Apte (Photo/Wasim Jaffer Twitter)

Sachin, cricket fraternity condole demise of Madhav Apte

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 14:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Former captains Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Kaif and several other players condoled the demise of former cricketer Madhav Apte on Monday.
Apte died in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital this morning. He was 86 and would have turned 87 on October 5.
Tendulkar wrote on Twitter, "Have fond memories of Madhav Apte Sir. I got to play against him at Shivaji Park when I was 14. Still remember the time when he & Dungarpur Sir let me play for the CCI as a 15-year old. He always supported me & was a well wisher. May his Soul Rest In Peace."

Kaif recalled Apte as a great storyteller, who played cricket till the age of 71.
"Saddened to hear about the demise of Madhav Apte ji. Great story teller and played cricket till he was 71. My thoughts and prayers with his family," Kaif tweeted.

Former batsmen Wasim Jaffer and Vinod Kambli, both of whom played domestic cricket for Maharashtra, took to Twitter to express their grief on the demise of Apte.
"He had a test average touching 50 despite not getting enough opportunities. Played active cricket till he was 71. A legend of Mumbai and Indian cricket passed away today. You will be missed Madhav Apte sir. #MadhavApte #rip," Jaffer tweeted.

"At a loss of words, hearing about the passing away of Madhav Apte Sir. I knew him as a kid and looked up to him for advice. He always motivated me and pushed me to do well. Both me and my father had the privilege of playing cricket with him. May your soul Rest in Peace Sir!" Kambli tweeted.

"Former Cricketer Shri. Madhav Apte passes away this morning. Mumbai Cricket Association extend heartfelt condolences to the family," Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) tweeted.

In his seven Tests for India in 1952-53, Apte averaged 49.27, the highlight being a match-saving, unbeaten 163 against West Indies in Port of Spain.
In his 17-year long first-class career, from 1951-52 to 1967-68, he featured in 67 matches in which he amassed 3,336 runs with six centuries and 16 half-centuries.
He made his Test debut against Pakistan in November 1952 in Nagpur. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:50 IST

Home win will come soon: Chelsea coach Frank Lampard

Leeds [UK], Sept 23 (ANI): After facing a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the Premier League match at home, Chelsea coach Frank Lampard said that the club will soon win a game in front of the home crowd.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:40 IST

BCCI condoles Madhav Apte's demise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) condoled the sad demise of former India opener Madhav Apte, who died in Breach Candy Hospital here today morning at the age of 86.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:07 IST

Former India cricketer Madhav Apte passes away at 86

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Former India cricketer Madhav Apte passed away at Breach Candy Hospital here on Monday morning at the age of 86.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 10:47 IST

We stood up as young team: Kagiso Rabada lauds team after 3rd T20I win

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada lauded the team after their massive nine wickets win over India in the last T20I of the three-match series and said 'we stood up as a young team' on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 09:49 IST

Indian men's and women's hockey teams leave for their respective...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The Indian men's and women's hockey teams left from the Kempegowda International Airport here on Sunday evening to take part in their respective Belgium and England tours.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 09:31 IST

David Miller equals record for most T20I catches as fielder

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): South African player David Miller equaled the record of most catches in T20Is in the final match of the series against India on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 08:32 IST

CSA appoints Andre Odendaal as WPCA administrator

Johannesburg [South Africa], Sept 23 (ANI): The Board of Directors of Cricket South Africa (CSA) has appointed Andre Odendaal as an administrator to take over the administrative, governance and financial affairs of Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) until all these respective functions have b

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 00:26 IST

Hard work paid off, says Quinton de Kock after defeating India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): After showcasing a brilliant performance against India on Sunday, South Africa captain Quinton de Kock said team's hard work has paid off.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:51 IST

Kohli backs decision of electing to bat first after defeat...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): As India suffered a massive defeat against South Africa on Sunday, skipper Virat Kohli said that the decision of opting to bat first was taken in an attempt to get out of their comfort zone.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 22:53 IST

Third T20I: Quinton de Kock shine as South Africa defeat India...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock cruised his side to a nine-wicket victory over India in the third T20I match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:52 IST

India U-16 qualify for AFC U-16 Championship

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): India U-16 team on Sunday finished on top of Group B and qualified for the AFC U-16 Championship 2020 to be held in Bahrain after they played a 1-1 draw against Uzbekistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:26 IST

Divij Sharan bags St. Petersburg Open doubles title

Saint Petersburg [Russia], Sept 22 (ANI): Indian tennis player Divij Sharan clinched the men's doubles title in the St. Petersburg Open with partner Igor Zelenay on Sunday, defeating Matteo Berrettini and Simone Bolelli 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.

Read More
iocl