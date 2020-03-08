Sachin, Dhawan extend wishes to Indian women's team ahead of final against Australia

New Delhi [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Ahead of Women's T20 World Cup final between India and Australia, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, opener Shikhar Dhawan and many more wished luck to the Indian side led by Harmanpreet Kaur.

"Sports has always been a great catalyst for equality and empowerment. My best wishes to the Indian & Australian teams for the @T20WorldCup Final. Let's support them & #FillTheMCG as they create history. @ICC @UNICEF," Tendulkar tweeted.



India goes into the finals being the only undefeated side in the ongoing tournament. The side triumphed in all their group-stage matches and progressed to the summit clash as their semi-final against England got abandoned due to rain.

Dhawan encouraged girls and said bring the World Cup home.

"Get the world cup home girls Trophy All the very best for the finals Flag of India @T20WorldCup @BCCIWomen #INDvsAUS #T20WorldCup," Dhawan tweeted.



Taking to Twitter, India middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane extended his support to women's team for the summit clash.

"Wishing our women's team all the very best for the world cup final. My best wishes to them! #INDvAUS," Rahane wrote.



It is the first time, that India has managed to reach the finals of the tournament, and the side would be playing in front of more than 80,000 people at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The final will truly be a spectacle as it will be played on the occasion of International Women's Day.

"All the very best to the Indian Women's team for the @T20WorldCup final today. Bring the cup home TrophyFlag of India @BCCIWomen #INDvsAUS #T20WorldCup," Pujara tweeted.



India and Australia will take on each other in the finals later today at the MCG. The first ball of the match is scheduled to be bowled at 12:30 pm IST. (ANI)

