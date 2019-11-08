Sachin, Harbhajan wish Brett Lee on his 43rd birthday

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday wished former Australian pacer Brett Lee on his 43rd birthday.

The Master Blaster took to Twitter and wished speedster 'Binga'. "Happy Birthday Binga! Speed comes effortlessly to you and so does music. Have a great year ahead my mate!" Tendulkar wrote.



Harbhajan wished Lee in a cheeky style.

"No swearing mate it's only went for 4..it's your birthday hope u r having a great day binga brother @BrettLee_58 one the nicest Aussie I have met and played with.. god bless you brother," Harbhajan tweeted.



Lee played in 76 Test matches and scalped 310 wickets while in the 221 ODIs he had 380 wickets at an average of 23.36.

In the shortest format of the game, Lee had 28 wickets from 25 matches.

In January 2015, Lee announced his retirement from all forms of cricket and is now a commentator. (ANI)

