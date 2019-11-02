Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan

Sachin, Krunal, Kuldeep wishes King Khan on his 54th birthday

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 16:18 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): As Shah Rukh Khan turned a year older on Saturday, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and current players Krunal Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav sent out their wishes to the Bollywood superstar.
"Happy Birthday to someone who's as witty and charming on-screen as he is in person! Have a great one my dear friend, @iamsrk," Tendulkar tweeted.

Yadav who is a part of the upcoming T20 squad against Bangladesh, is also a member of the Shah Rukh owned Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took to Twitter and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the boss @iamsrk. A great human being, wishing you the best," Yadav tweeted.

"Happy birthday King Khan Wishing you lots of love and happiness @iamsrk #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan," Pandya tweeted.

"Happy Birthday to #KingKhan @iamsrk. Always a pleasure to meet you and best wishes on your special day," Indian pacer Umesh Yaadav tweeted.

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal also congratulated the superstar and wrote, "Wish u a very happy birthday @iamsrk sir."

On workfront, Shah Rukh has been away from the big screens for almost a year now as his last movie 'Zero' was released in 2018. However, the actor has recently promised his fans for an official announcement about his next project come in soon.
A few days back, Shah Rukh appeared on American TV host David Letterman's talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on Netflix, which garnered a lot of attention, obviously! (ANI)

