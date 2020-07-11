'Sachin paaji told me to enjoy moment, forget everything else': Rahane recalls Test debut

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane revealed that legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had advised him to enjoy the moment and forget everything else on his Test debut.

Rahane played his first-ever match in the longest format of the game on March 22, 2013, against Australia in Delhi.

The right-handed batsman with all butterflies in the stomach came into bat at number 5 after India lost three wickets for 148 runs.

"I did not know how to react... It was a mixed feeling. It was, obviously, a special moment for me, but I was feeling nervousness and excitement as well," Rahane told Deep Das Gupta in a videocast hosted by ESPNCricinfo.

"When I went to bat, I had Sachin Tendulkar on the other end. Sachin paaji told me to enjoy the moment and forget everything else. I did not have a great debut, but it was memorable," he added.

Rahane eventually got out after scoring just 7 runs at hands off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

"I remember coming in to bat at number 5, it was a bit challenging. You know that if you are batting at number 6 or 7 in India, the ball is old, fielders are spread out," said Rahane.

"And when you have batted in the top order all along. You have to work hard to adjust. But none of these thoughts came into my mind at that time. I was happy playing for India," he added.

India defeated Australia by six wickets on the back of Ravindra Jadeja five-wicket haul in the second innings. (ANI)

