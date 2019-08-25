Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu (Photo/BWF Twitter)
Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu (Photo/BWF Twitter)

Sachin, Sehwag hail Sindhu for becoming first Indian to win gold at BWF World Championships

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 20:53 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Former Indian batsmen Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag on Sunday congratulated the ace shuttler PV Sindhu for becoming the first Indian to win gold at the BWF World Championships.
"Amazing performance, @Pvsindhu1! Congratulations on becoming the 1st ever Indian to win the BWF World Championships! You have made India proud, yet again.#BWFWorldChampionships2019," Tendulkar tweeted.

"Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. You are an inspiration!" Sehwag tweeted.

Sindhu trounced Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the final of the tournament and became the first Indian shuttler to win a gold at the event.
"Maiden gold medal on your mother's birthday - what a special win this must have been for you @Pvsindhu1 :) Congratulations! You have made us all so proud! BWFWorldChampionships2019," Raina tweeted.

Earlier, the 24-year-old has four medals at the World Championships as she bagged bronze in the 2013 and 2014 while in 2017 and 2018 she claimed silver medals.
Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations PV Sindhu 1st Indian to win Gold @Pvsindhu1 keep inspiring."

"Congrats @Pvsindhu1 on winning the Gold medal at #BWFWorldChampionships2019 Great exhibition of skill, fitness and mental strength to defeat Japan's Okuhara in such an emphatic fashion. Proud of you," Laxman tweeted.

Sindhu also won the silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016. In this year she appeared in the final of the Indonesia Open where she faced a defeat at the hands of Akane Yamaguchi. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 21:38 IST

App launched to help Paralympians look up accessible places in Tokyo

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): A mobile app was launched here on Sunday to help para-athletes to look up accessible places in Tokyo during their visit to the city for the 2020 Paralympics Games.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 20:40 IST

Will work hard to double medal tally at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): With exactly a year for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics to commence, the 2016 Paralympics silver medallist Deepa Malik is bubbling with confidence that the Indian contingent will work hard to double the medal tally at the global event.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 19:55 IST

This time we were expecting a better result, says Sindhu's...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): We were expecting a better result this time as PV Sindhu had trained hard for the competition, said an elated P Vijaya after her daughter became the first Indian to win the gold medal at the BWF World Championships on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 19:20 IST

New Zealand take 138-run lead over Sri Lanka on day four

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 25 (ANI): New Zealand's BJ Watling and Colin de Grandhomme helped their team on day four of the second Test to gain a 138-run lead over Sri Lanka at P Sara Oval Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 18:34 IST

PV Sindhu becomes first Indian to win BWF World Championships

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 25 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7 here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 16:49 IST

Jordan Henderson elated over Liverpool's 3-1 win against Arsenal

Liverpool [UK], Aug 25 (ANI): Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson is elated over his club's 3-1 win against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, saying that "it was a really good performance' from the side.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 13:42 IST

I'm over the moon: Tammy Abraham after scoring goals for Chelsea

London [UK], Aug 25 (ANI): After registering two goals against Norwich City in the ongoing Premier League, Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has said that he was over the moon after scoring his first two goals for the club.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:50 IST

Ponting optimistic about Australia's win in third Ashes Test

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 25 (ANI): Despite admitting England played really well on day three of the third Ashes Test, Former Australia player Ricky Ponting is optimistic about Australia's win in the game as he feels that Tim Paine-led side has got 'plenty of runs'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:47 IST

Sergio Ramos hails Neymar

Leeds [UK], Aug 25 (ANI): Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos praised Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Neymar saying that the Brazil international is 'among the top three in the world'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:45 IST

England are in very good position: Joe Denly

Dubai [UAE], Aug 25 (ANI): England batsman Joe Denly said that their chances of winning the third Ashes Test are very high as they are in a 'very good position' in the match after the conclusion of day three.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:34 IST

Manchester City can do even better than last season: Pep Guardiola

Leeds [UK], Aug 25 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not at all concerned about his club's draw against Tottenham and is of the belief that his club can do even better than last season.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:18 IST

Fernando Torres an absoulute legend of football, says Diego Simeone

Leeds [UK], Aug 25 (ANI): Former Argentine footballer Diego Simeone has hailed Spain's Fernando Torres, saying "the striker is an absolute legend of football".

Read More
iocl