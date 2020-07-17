Sachin Tendulkar analyse Eng-WI Test match, hails Holder for making "smart move"

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Analysing the first day of the second Test between England and West Indies, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar praised the visitors' skipper Jason Holder for making a "smart move" by bringing spinners to take charge.

"In the 1st session I noticed a few balls didn't even carry to the keeper off fast bowlers indicating a lot of dampness in the pitch. Smart move by @Jaseholder98 to bring on a spinner on such a track where the odd ball may grip and the other may go straight. #ENGvWI," Tendulkar tweeted.

West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second Test on Thursday. West Indies spinner Roston Chase bowled brilliantly as he dismissed Zak Crawley and Rory Burns.

After England gave away two wickets in quick succession, Dom Sibley and Joe Root formed a 52-run partnership, handing England some momentum.

In another tweet, Tendulkar wrote, "@root66 & @DomSibley in a crucial partnership for England. WI needs to find a way to get breakthroughs while the ball is fairly new. Old Trafford is a hard surface when it dries out hence the ball will become soft. A lot will depend on how the teams play the new ball. #ENGvWI."

However, Alzarri Joseph then got hold of Root, who ended his innings after playing a knock of 23 runs. Sibley (86*) and Ben Stokes (59*) guided England to 207/3 at the end of the first day. (ANI)

