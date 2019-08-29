Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar
Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar backs 'Fit India Movement', plays carom with senior citizens

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar backed the 'Fit India Movement' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday as he spent time playing carrom board with senior citizens at an old age home.
"Spent some time with these wonder women at the St. Anthony's Old Age Home, felt blessed by the love shown by them. Their excitement to play carrom knew no bounds. As rightly said by our Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi, SPORTS & FITNESS IS FOR ALL. #SportPlayingNation #FitIndiaMovement," Tendulkar shared a video post on Twitter.


Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a nation-wide 'Fit India Movement' at Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex in the national capital. Before that Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju paid tributes to Dhyan Chand at the National Stadium which was named after him.
The Prime Minister administered a fitness pledge on the occasion.
'Fit India movement', was launched on the occasion of the National Sports Day -- the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, which aims to encourage people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives.
Ahead of the launch, students from different schools presented a stellar performance before the Prime Minister and other attendees.
All educational institutes have been instructed to prepare and implement a fitness plan incorporating sports, exercises or other physical activities for fitness, into the daily routine. (ANI)

