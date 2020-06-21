Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Father's Day by performing yoga with kids

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday performed yoga with his kids at his residence to celebrate the dual occasion of Father's Day and International Yoga Day.

The legendary batsman shared the picture with his son Arjun and daughter Sara on Twitter and captioned the post, "Celebrating #FathersDay by doing some Yoga together! #InternationalYogaDay."



Earlier, the Master Blaster had tweeted along with an old photo with his father and said he always remembers his father Ramesh Tendulkar's advice of being a good person.

"I shall always remember your invaluable advice to "Strive to be a good person first". Thank you for everything," he tweeted.



The 6th International Yoga Day is being observed today with the theme of 'Yoga at home, Yoga with family'.

The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.

It is observed on June 21 every year to spread awareness about the importance and effects of yoga on the health of the people. The word 'yoga' is derived from Sanskrit which means to join or to unite. (ANI)

