Sourav Ganguly (Photo/Sachin Tendulkar Twitter)
Sourav Ganguly (Photo/Sachin Tendulkar Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Sourav Ganguly as he all set to take over as BCCI president

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:59 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday congratulated Sourav Ganguly as he is all to become Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president.
"Congrats on being elected the @BCCI President, Dadi. I am sure you will continue to serve Indian Cricket like you always have! Best wishes to the new team that will take charge," Tendulkar tweeted.

Ganguly (Cricket Association of Bengal) has filed his nomination for the post of BCCI president while Gujarat Cricket Association's Jay Shah, son of Home Minister Amit Shah, has filed nomination for the post of secretary, as revealed by BCCI Electoral Officer N Gopalaswami.
For the post of vice-president, Mahim Verma (Cricket Association of Uttarakhand) has put forward his name, while for the post of Joint-Secretary Jayesh George (Kerela Cricket Association) has filed nomination.
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association's Arun Singh Dhumal, brother of central minister Anurag Thakur, has filed nomination for the post of Treasurer.
Prabhtej Singh Bhatia (Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh) has put forward his name for the post of Councillor while Brijesh Parsuram Patel (Karnataka State Cricket Association) and M. Khairul Jamal Maujmdar (Cricket Association of Mizoram) have filed nomination for the post of Governing Council Member.
The BCCI elections are scheduled to be held on October 23 but with Ganguly being the only candidate to file his nomination for the top post of Indian cricket, he is set to be elected unopposed.
Earlier in the day, BCCI Electoral Officer N Gopalaswami has validated the application for various post after scrutinising the nominees' applications.
Any application can be withdrawn between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm on October 16. The electoral officer will declare the list of contesting candidates by 5:00 pm on October 16. (ANI)

