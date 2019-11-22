Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar excited to witness historic day-night Test at Eden Gardens

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 13:02 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Former legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar is excited to witness India's first-ever day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens here on Friday.
Tendulkar hailed Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly and team for making the event possible. It will be a historic moment and the spectators will surely enjoy it.
"I'm really really excited to come here to Kolkata. I know that this is the new leaf in the Indian cricket's history because this is the first day-night Test match. Great effort by Sourav and the rest of the team at the BCCI," Tendulkar told reporters after arriving at the airport here.
"I think without a great team effort this would be not have been possible. This is something which is completely new to our Indian audience. I'm sure that they are going to enjoy every moment," he added.
This will also be the first under-lights Test in India. When India and Bangladesh step on the field later in the day, they will join the list of day-night Test-playing nations.
"Kolkata is known for that to make these types of event grand and special. I'm looking forward to it today, let's go out and enjoy the game," Tendulkar said.
Other dignitaries including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, tennis player Sania Mirza, and former bowler Venkatesh Prasad arrived in the city to watch the game.
India won the first Test in Indore against Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs after clinching the T20I series.
Squads of both India and Bangladesh for the two-match Test series are as follows:
India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant.
Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (c), Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Saif Hasan, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah, Md Mithun, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Ebadat Hossain.
Later in the day, India will take on Bangladesh in the second Test. The toss is scheduled at 12.30 pm and play will start at 1:00 pm. The lunch break lasting 40 minutes will be between 3 pm and 3.40 pm, and the tea break, spanning 20 minutes, is from 5.40 pm to 6 pm. (ANI)

