Sachin Tendulkar extends wishes to MS Dhoni on his 41st birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar extended birthday wishes to former Indian captain MS Dhoni who turned 41 on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar posted a message for the 2011 World Cup-winning captain.

"Wishing a fine leader, teammate and friend a very happy birthday! Have a great one, @msdhoni," tweeted Tendulkar.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik also took to social media to wish the iconic player on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday Legend" MS Dhoni is an idol for everyone! Wishing you a very happy birthday MS #MASSIVERESPECT #HappyBirthdayDhoni," tweeted Karthik.



Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also wished his former teammate on Twitter.

"The cricket world is brighter only because of you! Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai @msdhoni," he tweeted.

MS Dhoni needs no introduction in the world of cricket and is famous for his calm and stunning captaincy skills on the field in his international and IPL days.

As a captain, he has won ICC World T20 2007, ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013 for India. He is the only captain to have won all three major ICC events. He has also won four Indian Premier League (IPL) titles and two Champions League Twenty20 title for Chennai Super Kings as a captain.

He announced his retirement from Test after playing 90 Tests, in which he scored 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. He played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is. He is considered one of the best ODI wicketkeeper-batters ever, scoring 10,773 in 350 matches at an average of 50.53, with 10 centuries and 73 half-centuries. (ANI)

