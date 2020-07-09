Sachin Tendulkar impressed with James Anderson's reverse swing abilities

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar is impressed with England pacer James Anderson's reverse swing abilities as he said the English cricketer is "one of the best exponents of the reverse swing."

"What I experienced over a period of time that he would hold the bowl as if he is bowling an outswinger but the release point, he would try and bring the ball back in. The number of batters would look at the wrist position and what he has actually done, he has shown you that he is bowling an inswinger but the imbalance between both sides of the ball will take the ball away from you," Tendulkar said in a video he posted on his Twitter handle.

"But what he has done, he has got you to commit to play for an outswinger and the ball after covering almost 3/4th of the length of the pitch starts leaving you. And that is something which was new to me. Nobody had done that, now I have spotted even Stuart Broad doing that. But Anderson started this long time ago. So, I rate him very, very high and he is one of the best exponents of the reverse swing," he added.

The international cricket returned to action on Wednesday after a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A Test match between England and West Indies marked the resumption of the game. (ANI)

