Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar
Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 09:11 IST

Dubai [UAE], July 19 (ANI): Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday became the latest cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.
With this, he has become sixth Indian after Bishan Singh Bedi, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid to be bestowed the recognition.
"It is an honour to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, which cherishes the contribution of cricketers over generations. They have all contributed to the growth and popularity of the game and I am happy to have done my bit," Tendulkar said.
"On this occasion, I would like to thank all of those who were by my side over a long international career. My parents, brother Ajit, and wife Anjali have been pillars of strength while I was lucky to have someone like coach Ramakant Achrekar as an early guide and mentor."
"I am also thankful to all my captains, fellow players and the BCCI and the MCA administrators over the years for their support and for making me enjoy the game so much and for so long. I thank the ICC for this appreciation of my cricket career and I am happy to note that cricket continues to grow with three popular formats," he added.
Tendulkar has set the standard extremely high for the modern-day cricketers. From becoming the highest run-scorer in the history of Test (15,921) and ODI (18,426) cricket, respectively, the former India batsman holds the record for 100 international centuries.
The 46-year-old made his debut for India at the age of 16 and immediately became country's favourite cricketer. He aggregated 34,357 runs across formats, which is more than 6,000 runs ahead of the second-placed former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.
The master blaster, who made his Ranji Trophy debut during the 1988-89 season, scored a century for Mumbai on his debut against Gujarat at the age of 15. He finished as his side's top-scorer for the season. Soon after, he received his maiden Test call-up for India's tour to Pakistan in November 1989.
At the age of 37, Tendulkar played his final World Cup that turned out to be a fruitful campaign for India. The Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets at home in the 2011 edition which made Tendulkar a member of the World Cup-winning team and he ended up becoming India's leading run-scorer and second overall at the tournament.
He retired from the 50-over format in 2012. He scored his hundredth century in his second last match. The master blaster last featured in Test against West Indies at home in November 2013, which was his 200th match. Since his retirement, Tendulkar has made appearances at ICC events as an ambassador of various tournaments including the 2015 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the 2017 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.
Tendulkar has been serving as a mentor to the Mumbai Indians that competes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). (ANI)

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 09:12 IST

This is not how I wanted to go: Raza on Zimbabwe Cricket Suspension

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): After the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to suspend Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect, cricketer Sikandar Raza said that this is not how he wanted to bid goodbye to international cricket.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 08:23 IST

Women's Ashes Test: Perry strengthens Aussies to 265/3 at stumps on Day 1

Taunton [UK], July 19 (ANI): Ellyse Perry's unbeaten 84 put Australia in a comfortable position, reaching 265 runs for the loss of three wickets at stumps on Day One of the one-off Test against England in the Women's Ashes here at the Cooper Associates County Ground on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 08:22 IST

AB de Villiers shines on T20 Blast debut

London [UK], July 19 (ANI): South African batsman made an impressive debut in England's domestic T20 competition Vitality Blast as he played a match-winning knock of 88 runs for Middlesex on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 08:22 IST

Nigerian John Obi Mikel announces retirement from international football

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Nigerian footballer John Obi Mikel on Thursday announced his retirement from international football. His decision comes after the end of Nigeria's campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 07:52 IST

BCCI to use 'limited DRS' during Ranji Trophy knockout matches

London [UK], July 19 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be using 'limited DRS' during the Ranji Trophy knockout matches from this season to avoid howlers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:31 IST

Commonwealth TT C'ship: Indian men's, women's teams proceed to semis

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], July 18 (ANI): Indian men and women team booked their semi-final slots after winning their super eights group matches in the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:16 IST

ICC suspends Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect

Dubai [UAE], July 18 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday suspended Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect for failing to fulfil their obligation of ensuring that there is no government interference in its administration.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:15 IST

India tour of WI: No selection meeting on July 19, says BCCI

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday confirmed that there is no selection meeting on Friday to decide India's squad for the upcoming West Indies tour.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 21:57 IST

Former Australian captain Ian Chappel suffering from skin cancer

Sydney [Australia], July 18 (ANI): Former Australian captain Ian Chappell on Thursday revealed that he is suffering from skin cancer and undergoing radiotherapy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 21:56 IST

Our focus on sealing Olympic Qualification, says Manpreet Singh

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): Indian hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh on Thursday said next three months are critical for the team and whatever they are doing is with focus on sealing Olympic Qualification.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 21:55 IST

Niko Kovac keeps calm despite defeat to Arsenal

Leeds [UK], July 18 (ANI): Despite losing to Arsenal in the International Champions Cup opener on Thursday, Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac said he is 'very satisfied'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 21:50 IST

Indonesia Open: Srikanth Kidambi loses to Ng Ka Long Angus in...

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 18 (ANI): Indian shuttler Srikanth Kidambi has been knocked out of the Indonesia Open tournament after he faced a 17-21, 19-21 defeat at the hands of Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus here on Thursday.

Read More
iocl