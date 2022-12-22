Sachin Tendulkar makes Christmas merrier for Happy Feet Home kids with surprise visit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Children and young adults receiving palliative care at Happy Feet Home (HFH) were ecstatic and had a day of a lifetime when Sachin Tendulkar stopped by to share an early Christmas with them.

The Master Blaster dutifully complied with the children's fervent request to see their idol by taking part in the pre-Christmas festivities.

A previous financial contribution from the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation helped the centre with healthcare and hygiene, educational or vocational programmes, home visits, and hospital activities.

To offer children receiving palliative treatment holistic daycare services, Happy Feet Home collaborates closely with Sion Hospital. More than 400 children would benefit from the donation for their sustenance.

Meeting Sachin Tendulkar was a dream for the kids living at the centre and those in foster care. He casually engaged with the young aspirants, becoming one of them as joy and laughter filled the room. Being with the Master Blaster made the kids happy.



Sachin reminisced about his childhood with the children as he played games with the kids present there and interacted with them.

The centre was established in August 2014 with the goal of offering free emotional, psychosocial, educational/vocational, and nutritional support to kids and young people with serious and terminal illnesses like cancer, HIV, and thalassemia major.

Sachin has been closely associated with UNICEF and takes initiative to indulge in such goodwill activities. He was part of World Children's Day which was celebrated earlier in Delhi.

The festive event saw children playing a friendly futsal match, and performing a choreographed dance with leaders and celebrities on their side, sending a fervent message on how important it is for them to feel celebrated, included, and be treated fairly and equally whoever they are and wherever they live.

Hundreds of children gathered in Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in South Delhi. A team of 20 children played a friendly futsal match with the legendary cricketer and UNICEF Regional Goodwill Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar and celebrated Bollywood Star and UNICEF's Celebrity Advocate Ayushmann Khurrana. (ANI)

