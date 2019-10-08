Sachin Tendulkar with the head of three forces. (Photo/Sachin Tendulkar Twitter)
Sachin Tendulkar with the head of three forces. (Photo/Sachin Tendulkar Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar meets head of three forces

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 19:36 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who holds the honourary Group Captain rank in the Indian Air Force (IAF), met with the Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Army chief General Bipin Rawat, and Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh on the 87th Indian Air Force Day on Tuesday.
"Honoured to be with the gentlemen who lead our Armed Forces - Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (@IAF_MCC), General Bipin Rawat (@adgpi), Admiral Karambir Singh (@indiannavy), and also Mrs. Asha Bhadauria. #AFDay19," Tendulkar tweeted.

Tendulkar, who is widely known as 'Master Balster' among his fans was conferred with the Group Captain rank in 2010.
Earlier, taking to Twitter Tendulkar hailed Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who flew the MiG-21 Bison at the 87th Anniversary of IAF.
"Wing Commander #AbhinandanVarthaman leading the flying parade in the MiG-21 Bison at the 87th Anniversary of the @IAF_MCC! His spirit and courage is an inspiration to all of us. Had goosebumps seeing him lead the parade today," Tendulkar tweeted.
The IAF celebrated Air Force Day, its 87th anniversary, at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria were present at the event. (ANI)

