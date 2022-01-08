Sachin Tendulkar not part of Legends League Cricket, clarifies SRT Sports Management

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): SRT Sports Management Private Limited on Saturday issued a clarification saying Sachin Tendulkar is not a part of the upcoming Legends League Cricket.

This clarification came after a promotional video for the league featuring Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was aired that said Tendulkar is also going to be a part of the league.

"The news about @sachin_rt's participation in 'Legends League Cricket' is not true. The organisers should refrain from misleading cricket fans and Amitabh Bachchan," stated an official spokesperson, SRT Sports Management Pvt. Ltd.



Mohammed Kaif and Stuart Binny are the new names in the India Maharajas squad for the Legends League Cricket starting in Muscat, Oman from January 20, 2022.

In an official release, Ravi Shastri, Commissioner of Legends League Cricket said, "Mohammad Kaif and Stuart Binny's contribution to the Indian cricket is huge and likewise I feel they will also have an immense role to play in the league as well. I am looking forward to watching them play the Legends League Cricket."

The first season of LLC will have former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, among other cricket nations divided into three Teams representing India, Asia, and the rest of the World. Cricket fans all across the world will get to see the Legends of Cricket sweat it out at their competitive best. (ANI)

