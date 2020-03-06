Sachin Tendulkar posts message for fans with advice to fight coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday advised fans to wash hands regularly and properly to fight coronavirus-outbreak">coronavirus outbreak.

The Master Blaster took to Twitter and posted a video in which he is explains the correct technique of handwashing.

Tendulkar, an ambassador of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) urged people to never forget washing their hands for 20 seconds after putting soap on the hands.

One more person tested positive for coronavirus on Friday in Delhi which took the tally of people infected with the deadly virus to 31 in the country. The patient had a travel history of Thailand and Malaysia.

The novel coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, in late December 2019, and has since spread worldwide. The death toll from coronavirus in China reached 3,042 with the number of people infected with a deadly virus in the country increased to 80,552 on Friday. (ANI)

