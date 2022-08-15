Sachin Tendulkar wishes nation on Independence Day

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to wish the country on 76th Independence Day, which is being celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' as the nation celebrates its 75 years of Independence.

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: "Wishing each one of you a Happy Independence Day!" #IndiaAt75

Two days ago cricket icon posted a video showing him hoisting the Tricolour at his residence and tweeted, "Dil mein bhi Tiranga, ghar par bhi Tiranga."

The country is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking 75 years of Independence, amid patriotic fervour. A series of events were being organised across the country to mark the occasion.



The living legend has represented India in 664 international matches which include 200 Tests, 463 one day internationals and one T20 international.

The little maestro stands at the top of the list of most runs in ODI, with a total of 18,426 runs, including 49 tons and 96 half-centuries.

During his long career, the former batter represented India in six World Cups. He was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

He has also achieved a historic milestone of scoring 100 international tons and holds the record for registering the most centuries in Test and ODIs. He was also the first batsman to score a double ton in the 50-over format.

Sachin was last seen playing in Road Safety World Series in 2021, where he led India Legends to the title win. Currently, he is the mentor of the Indian Premier League franchise, Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

