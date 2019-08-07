Mortal remains of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj brought to BJP headquarters
Mortal remains of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj brought to BJP headquarters

Sachin, Virat condole demise of Sushma Swaraj

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 14:44 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and skipper Virat Kohli condoled the demise of former External Affairs Minister and veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, who passed away following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.
"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Sushma Swaraj Ji. May her soul rest in peace. She was an icon of women empowerment and the one who cared for citizens from all corners of the world," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli also took to Twitter and paid tribute, "Deeply saddened by the news of Sushma Ji's demise, may her soul rest in peace."

Leaving a strong legacy behind, the BJP stalwart breathed her last at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital.
The body of Swaraj, who passed away following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night, was brought to the BJP headquarters in Rouse Avenue from her house, a few km away, in an ambulance with BJP workers chanting 'Jab tak sooraj chand rahega, Sushma tera naam rahega'.
The body would be kept there for people to pay homage and will be later cremated at the Lodhi Road crematorium.
Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, and Hima Das also paid tribute to Swaraj.
"My deepest condolences & prayers to the Iron Lady of India. #RIPSushmaSwaraj Ji," Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

"RIP #SushmaSwaraj ji !! Your contribution will stay on and be remembered for a long time," Indian spinner R Ashwin tweeted.

Rishabh Pant tweeted, "A strong leader but above all a good human being. Sushmaji will always be remembered for her contribution and service to the nation. #RIPSushmaJi."

"Really saddened to hear about the sudden demise of our former External Affairs Minister Smt Sushma Swaraj mam. #RIPSushmaJi," Hima Das wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJPworking president JP Nadda among others paid tribute to Swaraj at her residence.
Prime Minister Modi and BJP veteran L K Advani turned emotional as they paid their last respects to the departed leader.
Swaraj was the BJP's most prominent woman face.
According to sources at AIIMS, the 67-year-old felt restless at 9 pm on Tuesday and was brought to the hospital at around 9:30 pm in an ambulance. She was declared dead at 10:50 pm.
Swaraj was foreign minister in the first term of Modi government. She opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:17 IST

Real Madrid names 20-man squad for game against Red Bull Salzburg

Madrid [Spain], Aug 7 (ANI): Spanish football club, Real Madrid on Tuesday named their 20-man squad for the game against Red Bull Salzburg, later today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:11 IST

Diego Forlan announces retirement from professional football

London [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Uruguay forward player Diego Forlan announced retirement from professional football on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:10 IST

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur, staff not to get extension

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 7 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced that the contracts of head coach Mickey Arthur, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden will not get extensions.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:44 IST

Kohli eyes ODIs after 3-0 Windies T20Is sweep

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday termed the three T20I series win with a margin of 3-0 against West Indies as "top win".

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:30 IST

Wayne Rooney joins Derby County as player-coach

Derbyshire [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney will make an unexpected return to English football as a player-coach with Derby County in the upcoming season.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:43 IST

'She was people's leader' - Condolences from sports fraternity...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Condolences continue to pour in from sports fraternity for former External Affairs Minister and veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, who passed away following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:19 IST

Laurent Koscielny joins Ligue 1 side Bordeaux

London [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Arsenal's centre-back Laurent Koscielny on Tuesday left the team and will join Ligue 1 side, Bordeaux.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:14 IST

Looking forward to seeing more performances from Rishabh Pant,...

Providence [Guyana], Aug 7 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli praised Rishabh Pant's batting in the third T20I against West Indies, saying he is looking forward to seeing more performances from the wicket-keeper batsman in the coming matches.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 09:16 IST

My best was not enough: Kieron Pollard

Guyana [West Indies], Aug 7 (ANI): After facing a 3-0 clean sweep at the hands of India in T20I series, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard said that his knock in the last game was not enough to get his team over the line.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:56 IST

Guyana T20I: India defeat West Indies by seven wickets

Guyana [West Indies], Aug 7 (ANI): India won the three-match T20I series 3-0 against West Indies as the Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20I here at the Providence Stadium on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:11 IST

Sports fraternity condoles demise of Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday, and various personalities from the sports fraternity offered condolences on the demise of the 67-year-old leader.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 22:16 IST

BCCI Ethics Officer sends notice to Rahul Dravid over conflict...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Ethics Officer on Tuesday issued a notice to Rahul Dravid as Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association member Sanjay Gupta filed a complaint against the former Indian cricketer levelling Conflict of Interest charges against him, a

Read More
iocl