Sachin, Virat express grief over the demise of Irrfan Khan

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli and former batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of the ace Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan.

Taking to Twitter Kohli condoled the death of the 'phenomenal talent' and wrote, "Saddened to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. What a phenomenal talent and dearly touched everyone's heart with his versatility. May god give peace to his soul."



Veteran cricketer Tendulkar lauded Irrfan's skills and said "acting came so effortlessly to him".

"Sad to hear the news of #IrrfanKhan passing away. He was one of my favorites & I've watched almost all his films, the last one being Angrezi Medium. Acting came so effortlessly to him, he was just terrific. May his soul Rest In Peace. Condolences to his loved ones," Tendulkar tweeted.



Indian football team skipper Sunil Chettri also shared his heartfelt condolences.

"Khan sahab, you were brilliant at what you did and that will always live on. Thank you for bringing your art to us the way you did. Strength to those grieving," Chhetri tweeted.



Irrfan passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53. Khan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'.

He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health. He was regarded as a fine actor by fans and critics alike with critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit. (ANI)

