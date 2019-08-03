England's Lauren Winfield with Australia's Beth Mooney and Delissa Kimmince (Photo/Lauren Winfield Instagram)
England's Lauren Winfield with Australia's Beth Mooney and Delissa Kimmince (Photo/Lauren Winfield Instagram)

Safe travel Queensland's finest: Lauren Winfield tells her 'friends before foes' Aussies

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:10 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): England batter Lauren Winfield on Friday conveyed safe travel to her "friends before foes" and Australia's Beth Mooney and Delissa Kimmince following the conclusion of Women's Ashes.
Winfield posted a picture with Mooney and Kimmince, both who were her Brisbane Heat teammates in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), saying, "Friends before foes. Safe travels Queensland's finest!"

Wicket-keeper batter Mooney replied to Winfield's post and said, "You're getting soft as years the go by Lauren Win. See you soon." While right-arm pacer Kimmince wrote, "Love you".
England denied Australia from clean sweeping them in the three T20Is 1-2 on Wednesday (local time). The hosts of the tournament defeated the Down Under team by 17 runs to register its first and consolation win in the series.
Australia, who had already won the Ashes, sealed the Women's Ashes with a margin of 12-4 as the visitors had whitewashed England in the three ODIs and played a stalemate in the one-off Test.
Going into its pride match, England posted a below-par total of 140 runs thanks to late flourish by the middle-order, especially Katherine Brunt's unbeaten cameo of 25.
England bowlers produced disciplined spells and broke the spine of Australia as Sophie Ecclestone got the big wicket of visiting captain Meg Lanning. Debutant Mady Villiers impressed both the crowd as well as commentators as she got two international wickets, including Alyssa Healy.
Veteran bowling all-rounder and Player of the Match Brunt rattled the middle-order and restricted Australia on 122 runs, leaving Player of the Series Ellyse Perry stranded on 60.
England will next meet Australia in the tri-series next year, which will also include India. The tri-series will be hosted by Australia from January 31 to February 12, 2020. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:39 IST

Adil Rashid withdraws from Yorkshire's Vitality Blast squad due...

Yorkshire [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): England spinner Adil Rashid on Friday withdrew his name from Yorkshire's Vitality Blast due to his shoulder injury.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:35 IST

Stephanie Frappart will be first female referee to officiate...

Nyon [Switzerland], Aug 2 (ANI): France's Stephanie Frappart will become the first female referee to officiate a men's UEFA final match between Liverpool and Chelsea, later this month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:17 IST

CPL 2019: Carlos Brathwaite to lead St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Basseterre [Saint Kitts and Nevis], Aug 2 (ANI): West Indies T20 skipper Carlos Brathwaite to lead his side St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:13 IST

Disappointed to be out for rest of home season, says Mark Wood

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): England pacer Mark Wood on Friday expressed disappointment on being out for the rest of the home season, including the Ashes, after suffering a knee injury during the World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:39 IST

Alex Blackwell steps down as Lancashire Thunder head coach

Manchester [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): Former Australia cricketer Alex Blackwell on Friday stepped down as head coach of Lancashire Thunder, a team that competes in KIA Super League.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:00 IST

KSL: Sophie Molineux withdraws from Southern Vipers

Southampton [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): Australia left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux on Friday withdrew from Southern Vipers after suffering an injury ahead of the Kia Super League (KSL), starting August 6.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:59 IST

Mark Wood ruled out of Ashes due to knee injury

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): England pacer Mark Wood was on Friday ruled out of the Ashes series against Australia due to a knee injury he suffered during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:00 IST

Jason Mohammed replaces injured Andre Russell for first two T20...

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda] Aug 2 (ANI): Cricket West Indies on Friday announced Jason Mohammed as a replacement of injured Andre Russell in the squad for the first two T20I against India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:55 IST

Thailand Open: Rankireddy-Shetty secure semi-finals berth

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 2 (ANI): Indian men's pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated South Korean Choi Solgyu and Seo Seung Jae 21-17, 17-21, 21-19 in the ongoing Thailand Open on Friday and advanced to the semi-final stage.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:36 IST

Ronaldo is most complete player: Virat Kohli

Zurich [Switzerland], Aug 2 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Friday said that Portuguese forward player Christiano Ronaldo is the most complete player he had ever seen.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:27 IST

Queen spotted celebrating England's maiden World Cup win

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Celebrating England's maiden ICC Men's Cricket World Cup win, a fan dressed up as Queen Elizabeth was spotted with a replica trophy on day two of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 19:54 IST

Bengaluru to host 10th AASF Asian Age Group C'ships 2019

Bengaluru [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Bengaluru will host the 10th AASF Asian Age Group Championships 2019 for the first time, giving the Indian swimming enthusiasts an opportunity to witness the largest aquatic event in the continent.

Read More
iocl