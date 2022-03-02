Saha has been brilliant, quiet servant of Indian cricket: Dinesh Karthik

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has hailed Wriddhiman Saha's contribution while playing for the side in the longest format of the game.

Saha has been dropped from India's Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and upon being omitted from the team, the wicketkeeper had revealed how he was told by head coach Rahul Dravid that he would not be considered for selection.

"Kudos to Wriddhiman Saha. I think he has been one of those brilliant, quiet servants of Indian cricket who has done so well over a period of years. He is still one of the best wicketkeepers in the world, by a distance - I rate him as the best wicketkeeper in the world," Karthik said on the 'ICC Review'.

"He has got great hands, he moves really well... he is a terrific wicketkeeper. And add to the fact, he has a few centuries in international cricket and played some really crucial, important knocks when Team India needed it," he added.

Saha has represented India in 40 Tests, scoring 1353 runs with three centuries and six fifties, and has also been outstanding with the gloves, affecting 104 dismissals.



"Just like MS Dhoni came in all those years ago, we've had a Rishabh Pant who's come in over the last couple of years and has done really well. When that happens, Saha has obviously become the second wicketkeeper and he has been travelling with the team and playing the odd match here and there. But you can see Rishabh Pant has pretty much nailed his place in the team. So then, you can understand which direction the Indian team is going in where they feel that if it's going to be a second keeper role, then they'll look at somebody younger," said Karthik.

"Because in time, it's important to groom somebody, so that they can keep carrying the person along, whenever longer tours are required and whenever in these days even in home games, you require two keepers. So I understand the direction in which they have moved in," he added.

Karthik also sympathized with Saha, saying no cricketer likes being told that they are being moved on from.

"I'm pretty sure from wherever I've seen with Wriddhiman's interviews, he understands where this decision is coming from. I know no cricketer is going to accept that when you're being told to move on. It is a very hard one because this is what they've been doing day in and day out," said Karthik.

"All of us want to represent the country and that is the burning desire for everybody. So that when somebody comes in says, 'I think your time is done,' it can be a hard one to swallow. But it is understandable and you have to understand where the selectors, the coach, and the captain are coming from," he added. (ANI)

