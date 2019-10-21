Saha is doing well after having ball impact on right ring finger: BCCI

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): India wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha is doing well after having a ball impact on his right ring finger, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday.

"Wriddhiman Saha had a ball impact on his right ring finger. He is being treated and is doing well. He will be assessed tomorrow morning," BCCI said in a statement.

Saha was replaced by Rishabh Pant on day three of the third Test match against South Africa.

India are on a dominating position in the match as they are just two wickets away from registering a victory.

Indian bowlers ended the visitors' first innings on 162 runs after South Africa resumed their innings from 9/2 on day three. And then after enforcing the follow-on, the hosts picked eight wickets.

South Africa will resume their second innings from 132/8 on day four. (ANI)

